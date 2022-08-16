Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 236.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.