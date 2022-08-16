Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 236.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

