Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of GCAAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
