Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,200 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 669.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.
Insider Activity
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
EPRT stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Read More
