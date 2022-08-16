Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

