Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1st Source by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in 1st Source by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.