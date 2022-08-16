Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

