Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 316 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 314,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

