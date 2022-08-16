Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Aimia has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

