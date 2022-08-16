Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Aimia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Aimia has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
About Aimia
