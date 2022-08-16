Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $276,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Viad by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viad by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. grew its stake in Viad by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

