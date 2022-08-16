CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.90 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CESDF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.84.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %
CESDF opened at $2.07 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
