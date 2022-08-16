6,634 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.