PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCT opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

