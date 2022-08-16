PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE PCT opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.
In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
