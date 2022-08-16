Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Atlas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,308,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 732,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

