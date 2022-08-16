Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

