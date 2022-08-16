Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 213.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

