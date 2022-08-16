Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 0.5 %

Lindsay stock opened at $167.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.