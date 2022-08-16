Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,863 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

