Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 10,206 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Natus Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
