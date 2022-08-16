US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. US Foods has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods
In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
