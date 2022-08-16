US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. US Foods has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.