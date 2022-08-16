3,491 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

