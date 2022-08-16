Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.