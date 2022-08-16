Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,559,919 shares of company stock worth $152,793,735 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Toast by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.