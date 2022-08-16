Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.39.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,136,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.