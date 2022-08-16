ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.64.
ESS Tech Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
