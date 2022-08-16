ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ESS Tech by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 560,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

