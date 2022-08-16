Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STVN opened at €18.10 ($18.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.01 and a 200 day moving average of €16.68. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($29.78). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

