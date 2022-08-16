Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.