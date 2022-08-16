Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.