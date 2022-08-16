Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.