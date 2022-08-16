Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FND opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.