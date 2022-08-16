Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Evolent Health Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of EVH opened at $34.11 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
