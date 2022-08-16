Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EVH opened at $34.11 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.