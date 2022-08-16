Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) SVP Amelia Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Guardant Health Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GH opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.81.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Further Reading
