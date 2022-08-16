Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) SVP Amelia Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

