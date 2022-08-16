U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Richard Binstein Sells 1,808 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

