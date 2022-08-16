KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

KemPharm Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

