Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.1 %

IAS stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -147.55.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

