CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,879,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 377.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

