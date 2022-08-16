Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HUN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

