Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HUN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

