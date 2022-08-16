Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CFO Todd C. Larson Sells 2,729 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

