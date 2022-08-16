Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Michael K. Burke Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

