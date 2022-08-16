Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 20,528 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

