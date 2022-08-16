i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

IIIV opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

