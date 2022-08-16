Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

