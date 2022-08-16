Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 27,081 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.42, a PEG ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

