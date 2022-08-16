Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.