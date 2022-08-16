Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MKL opened at $1,230.47 on Tuesday. Markel has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 699.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,277.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,330.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Markel by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

