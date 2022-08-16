Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of OLO worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926.

Shares of OLO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

