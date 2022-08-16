State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 198,431 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,431 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 5,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 881,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

