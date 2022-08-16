Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.17

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.17.
AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
