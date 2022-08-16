MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

