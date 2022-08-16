CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.24 Average PT from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 366,328 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

