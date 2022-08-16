CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.24 Average PT from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.
CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
CEMEX Stock Down 2.8 %
CEMEX stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
