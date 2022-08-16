Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.21 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

COLL stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

