Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Standex International worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.